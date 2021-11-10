Toledo Zoo’s popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A polar bear who was a fixture at the Toledo Zoo for more than two decades has died due to kidney disease.

Michael Frushour, the zoo’s curator of mammals, told The Toledo Blade that the bear named Marty was euthanized Nov. 4, less than a month shy of his 25th birthday, Marty had been diagnosed a couple of years ago with what Frushour described as “age-related kidney disease” and a recent examination determined his kidneys were now functioning very poorly.

Marty and the Toledo Zoo’s female polar bear, Crystal, had several cubs together, and zoo officials believe Crystal — who turns 23 this week — may be pregnant again.

