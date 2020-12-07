Toledo Zoo reports first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Toledo Zoo has announced it’s discovered the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, biofluorescence is a phenomenon by which a living organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color.

In Tasmanian devils, the skin around their snout, eyes and inner ears absorb ultraviolet light and reemits it as blue, visible light.

“It is unclear whether this instance of biofluorescence serves any ecological purpose or is simply happenstance,” the post states.

