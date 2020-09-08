Toledo police walk sons of fallen officer to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW)– Members of the Toledo Police Department came together to support the family of a fallen officer.

Dozens of Toledo officers walked with Younes and Maytham Dia to school on their first day of class Tuesday.

The police department posted pictures of the two children, wearing matching thin blue line shirts and masks with their dad’s photo.

Their father, 26-year-old Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, was shot and killed on July 4 while responding to a disturbance in a store parking lot.

Police said Dia returned fire as the suspect fled. The 57-year-old man was later found dead in the woods with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

