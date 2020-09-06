Toledo police, FBI offering $5,000 reward for safe return of missing three-year-old boy

Editor’s note: We previously reported that the child was a girl. We apologize for the mistake and have updated our article with the correct information.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Braylen Noble.
According to the Toledo Police Department, the three-year-old boy was last seen around noon on Friday in the area of Gilbraltar Heights Drive. He is non-verbal.
Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement at 419-255-1111. Tips can remain anonymous.
