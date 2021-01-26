Toledo officer killed in SWAT standoff to be laid to rest

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – An officer who was killed during a SWAT situation last week in Toledo will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Officer Brandon Stalker was shot in the head by a gunman on January 18.

The gunman was also killed.

Stalker was 24-years-old.

He leaves behind a fiancé and two children, a 7-year-old and 3-month-old. He joined the police department in July of 2018.

A memorial account has been set up in his name at Toledo Police Federal Credit Union.

COVID-19 restrictions will limit attendance at the services, which are set to begin at 10 a.m.