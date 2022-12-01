CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The high school football state championship weekend kicked off Thursday night in Canton with the Division 2 match-up between the Akron Hoban Knights and Toledo Central Catholic.
The Fighting Irish had a 21-0 lead before Lamar Sperling, the Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year, got going. Sperling scored all three of Akron Hoban’s touchdowns, including a 49-yard run.
He finished with 356 rushing yard on 40 carries, but it wasn’t enough.
The Fighting Irish won 28-21.
Looking ahead, defending Division 1 state champion St. Edward will face Springfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In Division 4, Glenville will face Cincinnati Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.