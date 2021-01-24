Boy sells hot chocolate to raise funds for fallen Toledo officer’s family

Photo courtesy Toledo Police Department/Facebook

Photo courtesy Toledo Police Department/Facebook

Photo courtesy Toledo Police Department/Facebook

Photo courtesy Toledo Police Department/Facebook

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — One young boy recently held a fundraiser for a fallen officer in Toledo.

Proceeds from a neighborhood hot cocoa stand set up by Max were given to the family of officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Back in July, the boy reportedly also set up a lemonade stand for the family of officer Anthony Dia, who was also killed on the job.

“Max, we thank you for the ongoing support of Toledo Police and for encouraging our officers,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A funeral for Stalker is being held at University of Toledo’s Savage Arena at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, but only friends, family and police can attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Stalker, 24, was the father of two and was engaged. He had been with the Toledo Police Department since 2018.