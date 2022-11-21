ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Two toddlers are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.

A woman reported to the Rocky River Police Department that she found two children who were about 1 or 2 years old running around outside The Nest, located at 19315 Hilliard Boulevard, police said in a press release.

She returned the children to the daycare but asked that police check with the daycare staff to see how the children got out and if they do actually belong at the daycare, the press release said.

Police said the parents were contacted.

FOX 8 has reached out to the daycare for comment.