(WJW) — Kailia Posey, who got her start on TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras,” has died by suicide at the age of 16, TMZ reports.

Posey’s family said in a statement to TMZ that although she was an accomplished teen with a bright future, “unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her unearthly life.”

Her mother first posted a statement Monday on Facebook saying her “beautiful baby girl is gone.”

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” she said. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Fox News reports Posey participated in beauty pageants after her time on the TLC show, and recently competed in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant in February.

Her family told TMZ Posey loved aviation and wanted to obtain a commercial pilot’s license.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.