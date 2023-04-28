CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 3-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in the foot, according to officials.

Police tell FOX 8 they are trying to find the 18-year-old they believe shot the toddler and then ran from the scene.

The situation unfolded just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Craven Avenue near East 129th Street.

FOX 8 Photo_ Craven Ave near E129th St

Police don’t know if the gunman lived in the house where the shooting happened, but say he left the gun behind before running from the house without any shoes on.

Cleveland EMS says the girl was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

