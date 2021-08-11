Toddler mauled to death by family dog

Authorities take away a dog who police say mauled a 19-month-old boy to death in his Flatbush home on Aug. 10, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) – A 19-month-old boy was attacked and killed by his family’s pet Rottweiler after being left home alone with his two young siblings in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

Police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a 911 call for a child attacked by a dog at a residence in the Flatbush section of the borough.

The boy was at home with his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, while their parents were both at work, according to police.

Responding officers arrived to find the toddler bleeding heavily with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, authorities said.

EMS rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said the dog was contained in the bathroom before police arrived.

Authorities said Emergency Service Unit personnel later took the dog into custody and brought it to Animal Care and Control.

It was unclear what could have sparked the deadly attack.

According to police sources, the boy’s older brother told police he had been attacked by the dog in the past and even showed them a scar on his leg.