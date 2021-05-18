Toddler killed in Canton home; mother arrested

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-month-old boy.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the area of 1924 Maple Ave NE on Monday around 5 p.m.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk nude.

The woman told officers her son had been murdered.

Officers got inside the home through an unlocked window.

The press release states the baby was found underneath several pieces of large furniture.

He had severe head and body trauma.

The child, identified as Kevin Walker Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police arrested his mother, Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24.

Mary Guarendi-Walker

Investigators believe she assaulted her child with the furniture.

She was arrested on a charge of murder.

Kevin Walker, 29, faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

Kevin Walker

No word on when the two will appear in court .