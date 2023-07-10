COTTONWOOD, Arizona (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies in Arizona are investigating a car accident that led to the death of a 13-month-old baby.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reports deputies responded to a home in Cottonwood following a 911 call from the child’s mother on July 6.

The woman reported she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car.

According to the report, the mother told deputies she had parked her vehicle in a gravel area near their residence and had placed the child, secured in a car seat, in what she believed to be a safe position.

While attempting to maneuver the vehicle out of a tight space, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward and resulting in critical injuries to the infant.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene but despite their efforts, the child died at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe account, the child killed was Cyra Rose Thoeming.

“Cyra Rose Thoeming was a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met!!! You were better for having been in her presence. She was born May 16 2022. She passed away on July 6th 2023, due to a terribly tragic automobile accident. In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals and the water. There isn’t anyone who didn’t smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her. It didn’t matter how you felt, she would make your day better,” TJ Warren wrote on GoFundMe. He says Cyra was his niece.

The account is raising funds for final expenses, he says.