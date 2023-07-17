[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 17, 2023.]

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 15-month-old boy who wandered into the road was hit by a pickup truck and later died, authorities said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along Eby Road just south of state Route 604, in Wayne County, just before 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, according to a news release.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south along Eby Road from state Route 604. The child was standing in the road and was hit. The boy was flown to a children’s hospital, where he died on Saturday, July 15, according to the release.

Investigators later found the child’s 17-year-old caregiver was unaware the boy had walked away from the nearby home.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Smithville man, and his passenger were not injured. The truck was towed from the scene for investigation.

The crash and its circumstances remain under investigation, according to the release.