Toddler found after 3 days lost in the woods

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweatshirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodlands.
Anthony “AJ” Elfalak has autism and is non-verbal.
Hundreds of people had been searching for him since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property north of Sydney late Friday morning.
Police say the crew of a helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning.
Ambulance officers say he is in good condition but he was taken to a hospital for observation.
His father described his survival as a miracle.