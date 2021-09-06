Toddler found after 3 days lost in the woods

Three-year-old AJ Elfalak is carried by a paramedic into an ambulance after he is found alive on the family property near Putty, north west of Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. AJ was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweatshirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodlands.

Anthony Elfalak, right, and his wife, Kelly, embrace after hearing their son AJ is found alive on the family property near Putty, north west of Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Three-year-old AJ was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Anthony “AJ” Elfalak has autism and is non-verbal.

Hundreds of people had been searching for him since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property north of Sydney late Friday morning.

Police say the crew of a helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning.

Ambulance officers say he is in good condition but he was taken to a hospital for observation.

His father described his survival as a miracle.