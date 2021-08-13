Toddler fires gun, kills mother during Zoom video call

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WJW) — A woman was killed when her toddler shot her in the head during a Zoom call.

According to Altamonte Springs Police Department, it happened Wednesday.

A member of the Zoom call dialed 911 when the mother, Shamaya Lynn, 21, appeared to be in need of help.

The caller said that during the work-related call, they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise. Lynn then fell backward and never returned to the call.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they attempted to render aid, but Lynn was fatally shot.

Investigators determined the toddler found a loaded handgun that was left unsecured in the apartment and then shot the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

