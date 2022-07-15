JEFFERSON COUNTY, Arkansas (WJW) – An 8-year-old was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

The incident that happened Thursday afternoon is under investigation but, officials said in a press release they believe the shooting was accidental.

Around 2 o’clock, a 9-1-1 call from a home reported a shooting involving a toddler.

When deputies arrived they found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy inside the home, according to officials.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can’t emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home.”

The body of the 8-year-old will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

It’s unknown at this time if any charges will be pressed.