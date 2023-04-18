WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – A toddler breached security systems at the White House Tuesday, triggering the deployment of U.S. Secret Service officers.

According to NBC News, agency spokesperson Anthony Gugliemli, the Secret Service Uniformed Division encountered the young visitor who briefly entered the grounds by crawling through along the north fence line.

The Secret Service said the toddler and parents were quickly reunited but did not disclose any further information about the toddler or parents.