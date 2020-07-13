Toddler and 43-year-old man found dead in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the deaths of a 43-year-old man and a female toddler.

Their bodies were found in the driveway of a home in Akron Sunday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Crouse St. around 10 a.m. after witnesses called police.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation.

The victim’s names are being withheld pending positive identification family notifications.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies Monday.

If you have any information, call (330)375-2490.

