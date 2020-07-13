1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Toddler and 43-year-old man found dead in Akron driveway

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the deaths of a 43-year-old man and a female toddler.

Their bodies were found in the driveway of a home in Akron Sunday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Crouse St. around 10 a.m. after witnesses called police.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation.

The victim’s names are being withheld pending positive identification family notifications.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies Monday.

If you have any information, call (330)375-2490.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral