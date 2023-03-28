*Attached video: What Congress is doing about rail safety

(WJW) – All McDonald’s locations in Northeast Ohio will raise money Tuesday for those impacted by the train derailment that happened on February 3 in East Palestine.

Twenty percent of the sales from 4 to 9 p.m. at restaurants in the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas will go to The Brightside Project’s East Palestine Crisis Relief Fund, according to a press release from The Brightside Project.

“We’re grateful for our local McDonald’s operators’ partnership and support,” said Scott Lewis, Executive Director, The Brightside Project, Inc. “The proceeds of this fundraiser will directly benefit our neighbors in East Palestine.”

According to the release, The Brightside Project has committed to helping the families in East Palestine.

The nonprofit based in Columbiana County provides mental health resources, gifts, resources for classrooms and teachers, basic necessities, school clothes, school supplies and other support, the release said.