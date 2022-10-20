The video above is from a previous year of the traditional event.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s almost the “most wonderful time for beer.”

Thursday morning, The Great Lakes Brewing Company will hold its first pour of Christmas Ale.

The brewpub, located at 2516 Market Avenue, will open at 11 a.m. The first fresh keg of Christmas Ale will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

This season marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved beer — Happy Birthday, Great Lakes Christmas Ale!

The 2022 Great Lakes Christmas Ale isn’t available in stores just yet. Cans, bottles and kegs will begin rolling out on Monday, October 24.






