CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual MetroHealth turkey giveaway in Cleveland begins today! Volunteers will hand out turkeys to people in need at two locations for three hours.

MetroHealth Cleveland is partnering with the Institute for H.O.P.E and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to make sure the people in need this holiday season don’t go without a Thanksgiving meal.

Turkeys will be given away today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Buckeye Health Center located at 2816 East 116th Street and at the MetroHealth Main Campus at 2500 MetroHealth Drive.