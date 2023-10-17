*Attached video: McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back, and with a new color

(WJW) – The beloved Boo Buckets are officially back at McDonald’s, full of Happy Meals and nostalgia.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Boo Bucket fans can get in the Halloween spirit nationwide with a new purple bucket joining the lineup for the first time since they were launched. The designs include the Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.

The buckets will temporarily replace the company’s cardboard Happy Meal container through Halloween, or while supplies last.

McDonald’s first debuted the Boo Buckets in 1986. The limited-time buckets were a staple during the season before they vanished from 2016 to 2022.

And the buckets aren’t just to hold your meal! They can be reused as candy buckets or Halloween decorations as well.