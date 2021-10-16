‘To help people live better:’ The Word Church to host Feed the 5,000 Weekend event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Boxes of groceries, backpacks filled with hygiene items, and cooked meals will be placed in the hands of families across our community during The Word Church’s Feed the 5,000 Weekend.

This outreach event, aimed at addressing hunger and other essential needs in the Greater Cleveland area, begins today at 10 a.m.

The food and hygiene items will be given away at these locations:

East Tech High School | 2439 E. 55 th Cleveland, 44104

Cleveland, 44104 Shaw High School | 15320 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112

(Sunday Only) The Word Church |18909 S. Miles Rd., Warrensville Hts., 44128

Members from the church’s outreach team began preparing and organizing on Friday with plans to start distributing the goods on Saturday.

Any remaining items will be given away on Sunday following the church’s 10:30 a.m. service.

The church will also be providing meals at five homeless shelters and homeless kits to the unsheltered on the streets.

Founder and Senior Pastor of The Word Church, Dr. R. A. Vernon, says the event is a part of Operation Cleveland, a community-based initiative he started with the goal of uplifting the city of Cleveland through five pillars: outreach, education, business, the local church, and community safety.

“It’s no secret. I’m called to the city of Cleveland,” he says. “I was born and raised here, and doing what I can to improve the lives of residents in our city is my personal and vocational mission. So, at The Word Church, we’re going to do all we can to help people live better. For me, that starts with the basics—making sure they can eat and for those who are homeless, providing them with the key staples they need the most.”