(WJW) — The lead singer for the band Bad Company has passed away at 66, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Brian Howe died Wednesday at his Florida home. A relative told TMZ he died from cardiac arrest.

Howe had heart issues, according to TMZ, and had a heart attack in 2017.

TMZ reports that Howe became lead vocalist for Bad Company’s Penetrator album back in 1983.

