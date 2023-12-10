**Related Video Above: Remembering the celebrities who died in 2023.**

(WJW) — The oldest daughter of Mama June Shannon — whose outspoken family came to prominence on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” — has reportedly died at the age of 29.

Shannon took to social media Sunday to announce Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had passed away surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, specifically stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon said in an Instagram post. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months.”

On Friday, Shannon had asked fans for thoughts and prayers for her family.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 09: June Shannon, a.k.a. “Mama June,” attends “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Revel on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon attend WEtv’s premiere fashion event celebrating the return of “Bridezillas” on March 13, 2019 at Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo, June Shannon, better known as Mama June, poses for a portrait in New York. Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama. News outlets report that Shannon and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested March 13 at a gas station in Macon County where he was heard threatening her. The reports say that in the course of the investigation authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The 39-year-old Shannon is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 09: Alana Thompson and June Shannon attend “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer back in January. She was a part of the family’s shows but was largely estranged from her mother, due to her mom’s former relationship with convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, whom Cardwell said assaulted her when she was 8 years old.

Cardwell told People magazine in 2014 she was working on her relationship with Shannon. However, in 2015, Cardwell sued her mom for what she said were unpaid appearances on the reality shows.

Earlier this year however, all four of Shannon’s daughters — Cardwell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon — were in attendance for Shannon’s wedding to Justin Stroud, all together for the first time since 2014, Shannon said.

Cardwell leaves behind daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time,” Shannon said in her Instagram post.