(WJW) — The oldest daughter of Mama June Shannon — whose outspoken family came to prominence on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” — has reportedly died at the age of 29.
Shannon took to social media Sunday to announce Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had passed away surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, specifically stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon said in an Instagram post. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months.”
On Friday, Shannon had asked fans for thoughts and prayers for her family.
Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer back in January. She was a part of the family’s shows but was largely estranged from her mother, due to her mom’s former relationship with convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, whom Cardwell said assaulted her when she was 8 years old.
Cardwell told People magazine in 2014 she was working on her relationship with Shannon. However, in 2015, Cardwell sued her mom for what she said were unpaid appearances on the reality shows.
Earlier this year however, all four of Shannon’s daughters — Cardwell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon — were in attendance for Shannon’s wedding to Justin Stroud, all together for the first time since 2014, Shannon said.
Cardwell leaves behind daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.
“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time,” Shannon said in her Instagram post.