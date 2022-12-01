CLEVELAND (WJW) — A pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years is getting a new flagship location and a Cleveland icon on its team.
MLB’s “Manager of the Year” Tito Francona is tossing his hat into the pizza-creating world at Geraci’s Slice Shop.
The pizza shop will be a fast-casual restaurant at the Colonial Arcade.
Francona says he is excited to invest in the pizza world. He will also create a pizza with proceeds going to the Cleveland Guardians’ charities and plans to be at the restaurant regularly.
“I’m an Italian who loves pizza and loves Cleveland. Geraci’s is such a beloved brand it is just the right fit. Plus, it’s a short scooter’s ride from the ballpark”, says Francona.
You will be able to grab a “Tito pizza” before heading to a Guardians game or seeing your favorite show this Spring.
Geraci’s Slice Shop will be open for lunch, dinner and late at night. They will also offer delivery and catering.