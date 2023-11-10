CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have you seen what appears to be a fireball in the sky this week?

Several Fox 8 viewers have reported seeing the phenomenon, and they weren’t imagining it. Local astronomer Jay Reynolds says it is the season for meteors.

The Taurids Meteor Shower, which Reynolds says goes through a seven-year cycle, is underway. According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern Taurids will be active through Dec. 8, and their peak was Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

But the Northern Taurids will be active until Dec. 2, peaking this weekend between Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

AMS says both types of Taurids are “rich in fireballs and are often responsible for an increased number of fireball reports” through November.

Reynolds said that usually meteor showers are associated with passing comets, like Haley’s Comet. But the Taurids Meteor Shower’s origin is unclear.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Dontae Jones said any meteors might not be visible Saturday night due to clouds. But Sunday night is supposed to be clear.

There will be another show in the sky next week. The Leonids Meteor Shower peaks Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. It continues through Dec. 2.

The Leonids, according to NASA, are caused by Earth passing through debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle.