WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – A high schooler in the Wellington Exempted Village Schools is in custody, accused of making threats to the high school.

According to police, the department received information at the end of the school day about a potential threat. The investigation brought enough evidence to serve a search warrant at the residence of a student implicated in the investigation. The juvenile was taken into custody on the morning of Memorial Day.

The student is underage and has been transferred to the Lorain County Detention Home. Police say they are still investigating but feel the school environment is safe.

According to police and the district, tips from students led to the investigation.

“We applaud the courage of those who speak up and say something when things seem wrong,” Wellington Chief of Police Tim Barfield told FOX 8.

The district encourages parents or students to contact Safer Schools Ohio at 1(844)723-3764 if they have a safety concern at school. The tip line accepts calls and texts 24 hours a day. Tipsters can remain anonymous. The information is forwarded to school threat assessment teams and law enforcement.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student accused of making threats to students and staff at Midview East Intermediate School. That investigation was also launched because of tips from students.