CLEVELAND (WJW) — Facebook Marketplace can be a great tool to help you declutter and make some extra cash, especially during the summer and yard sale season.

Dina Younis is a thrifting blogger and has some great tips on getting rid of those unwanted items!

Yard sales are a lot of work, but Facebook Marketplace can be an amazing tool and an easier way to get rid of a lot of extra things in your home.

Younis said it’s important to treat Facebook Marketplace as a tool, not as a way to make big bucks, to get the most out of it and get rid of your clutter quickly.

“Think of this as yard sale money. A few extra bucks,” Younis said.

Younis said to get started, think about what you like to buy and start there. Basically, anything can sell Facebook Marketplace.

According to Younis, it really helps to bundle items in sale listings.

A lot of parents are looking for a whole box of a certain size of clothes, gymnastics leotards, or a princess costume collection, for example. Younis also said puzzles do really well bundled together.

When you bundle, it’s an easy way to get rid of everything all at once. It’s also much easier for you to list it that way and for people to buy it that way, Younis said.

Younis said the best part about selling on Facebook is that the photos don’t have to be polished or edited.

“I’ve sold on other platforms like Etsy and eBay where you want the photos to be perfect. For Facebook, you want them to be clear, and not blurry, you want the person to be able to see what their buying. You can just do it on your phone.”

According to Younis, it is important to stay safe when selling items and meeting with the buyer.

She said many people meet in public spaces or at fire stations.

If the seller feels comfortable with the person they are selling to, they can have them come to their home or you can drop it off at theirs.

Younis said to always use your best judgment and remember, you are in control of the sale.

For more about thrifting and selling on Facebook Marketplace, head to DinasDays.com and follow Younis on Instagram at @DinasDays.