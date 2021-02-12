Tips as tax filing season officially opens amid pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tax filing season officially kicked off Friday and it’s being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging everyone to file electronically and use direct deposit for refunds to avoid delays.

“Although every year the IRS encourages taxpayers to e-file their returns and use direct deposit to receive refunds, to those taxpayers who have previously not used e-file, the IRS emphasizes using it this year to avoid paper-related processing delays,” the agency said in a press release.

The recommendation comes amid continued delivery delays and backlogs in U.S. Postal Service mail processing in Northeast Ohio and IRS delays in processing paper returns due to the pandemic.

The IRS said it expects only one in ten taxpayers will file by paper return.

“Absolutely file electronically,” said Dana Goldstein, a tax attorney with Community Legal Aid, a non-profit law firm in Akron that assists low-income individuals. “They are painfully behind in the processing of [paper] returns.”

It’s not the only impact of the pandemic to keep in mind while filing.

“People should know the stimulus payments they received are not taxable,” Goldstein said.

Just because someone began working from home in 2020 does not mean that person qualifies for a home office tax deduction. Goldstein said, to qualify, the office must be a primary place of business and everything in it exclusively used for work.

“If you’re an employee don’t even think about it,” she said. “The home office deduction is intended to help those people who have a small business, small mom and pop shops who work from home.”

For those who were out of work in 2020, unemployment benefits are taxable and must be reported.

“While it is a government benefit, it is really considered a replacement of income,” Goldstein said.

Tax experts advise that if your income fell last year, you may want to consider filing soon. Through your new tax return, you may receive more money in another round of federal stimulus checks, currently being negotiated in Congress.

The tax filing deadline is April 15.