Tip sent to Dog the Bounty Hunter leads Brian Laundrie search to Florida campsite: Reports

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

(WJW) – Dog the Bounty Hunter is investigating a Florida campsite that a tipster says may tie in to the search for Brian Laundrie.

According to reports from FOX News, TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, received a tip Monday that Laundrie went to Fort De Soto Park with his parents at the beginning of September.

Chapman said according to the tip, Laundrie’s parents allegedly spent the night at the camp with their son twice in early September, from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.

He told FOX News that, allegedly, only two of them were seen leaving on Sept. 8.

The park is about 75 miles from his parents’ home.

The attorney for Laundrie’s family has said the parents “do not know where Brian is.”

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming.

Chapman joined the search for Laundrie on Saturday.