Tip leads troopers to suspect in hit-and-run death of mother in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run of a mother of two.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a tip from the public helped them locate the pickup truck they believe was involved in the hit and run that killed Jennifer Lynne Boreman.

Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Ashland.

Boreman was walking with two children and a dog on Township Road 1031 around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

OSHP says the pickup hit and killed Boreman and the family dog.

One of the children is receiving treatment at UH Rainbow Babies.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers and officers found the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash, based on a tip.

The owner of the Silverado is being held in the Ashland County Jail.

Christopher McAndrew, 27, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Christopher McAndrew, Courtesy: Ashland County Jail

Troopers say they are still investigating.