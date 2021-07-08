Tip count surpasses 870 as search for Summer Wells ‘remains active and ongoing’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided its first update in the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells since July 1.

According to a release from the TBI, more than 870 tips have been received as of Thursday.

The release states that the search for Summer “remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office continue to work alongside the FBI in an effort to determine what happened to Summer.”

Summer was reported missing on June 15, and a statewide Amber Alert was issued for her the following day.

Investigators are urging anyone in the Beech Creek Community or who lives near Ben Hill Road to come forward if they have information. Residents are also asked to contact authorities if they have any trail or surveillance camera footage that has not been submitted yet.

“The smallest detail could prove beneficial to the investigation,” the release states.

On July 2, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said none of the tips received at that point had produced a “solid lead.”

Investigators are seeking the driver of a red or maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck who they say could be a “potential witness” in the case. The TBI has previously stressed that whoever was driving it is not a suspect but could possibly have been in the area of the Wells home when Summer disappeared.

The TBI Amber Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.