MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society is raising money to cover the medical expenses for a tiny kitten who needs a leg amputation.

A good Samaritan found four days-old kittens abandoned by their mother in a backyard and took them to the Lake Humane Society. While in a foster home, the family noticed something wrong with one kitten’s leg.

The humane society veterinarian determined Sloane’s bones in her front leg were not forming correctly.

“As Sloane grows larger, her leg won’t be able to keep up and will remain shorter than the rest. As a result, her leg won’t function as it should and will affect her long-term mobility and could lead to other health problems. For Sloane to have the quality of life she deserves, it was determined that a front leg amputation was critical,” the humane society said.

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

Sloane, whose foster family describes as a snuggle bug, weighs just one pound and will need to gain weight before her big operation.

The humane society said Sloane’s treatment, which will include surgery, X-rays and more, will cost more than $2,000.

To make a donation, go to its website here. You can also mail a donation to Lake Humane Society, ATTN: Sloane’s Angel Fund, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, Ohio, 44060.