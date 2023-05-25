***The video above is from a previous report.***

(WJW) – Everyone seems to be reminiscing on Tina Turner‘s greatest hits after the iconic singer passed away at age 83.

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” topped the iTunes charts on Thursday, following by “The Best” and “Proud Mary” in the second and third spots.

In fact, Turner is holding seven of the top 10 spots on the app right now.

Elsewhere, the Queen of Rock and Roll’s 1984 album “Private Dancer” is trending on Spotify and “Tina Turner Essentials” ranks first on Apple Music’s top playlists.

The Grammy winner and two-time Rock Hall inductee passed away in her Switzerland home, officials announced Wednesday.

Fellow musicians and fans have paid their respects to the music legend. Read more on what they had to say here.