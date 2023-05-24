(WJW) — With the sad news that Tina Turner died at 83 years old, fellow musicians have taken to social media Wednesday to pay their respects to the icon.

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner,” Ciara said on Twitter. “Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

DJ Grandmaster Flash posted a video remembering the legend, saying “My condolences to the Turner family. Rest in peace, Tina Turner, you will be missed.”

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 26: Pictured is Tina Turner on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner, left, speaks on stage with actress Adrienne Warren on the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FILE – Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Tina Turner sings one of her hits at the 1985 Grammy Awards. (Getty Images)

American-born Swiss singer, songwriter, dancer and actress Tina Turner reacts on stage after the German premiere of the musical “Tina – Das Tina Turner Musical” in the Operettenhaus in Hamburg on March 3, 2019. (Photo by Georg Wendt / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by GEORG WENDT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood posted photos of Turner hanging out with his family, saying: “God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

But it wasn’t just musical artists who offered their condolences. NASA proved her star cannot be contained with this tweet: “Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, of which Turner was a huge advocate of being in Cleveland, also offered up a statement on her passing:

Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance. Their hits “River Deep–Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” endure to this day. But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical. There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn’t do, as displayed on her solo hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer.”