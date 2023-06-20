CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced that their sold-out Restless Leg Tour is going to continue! And, they are making their first stop in Cleveland.

After their first live sold-out tour this spring, the comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni will first stop in Cleveland followed by Denver, Austin, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Portland.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Restless Leg Tour will stop in Cleveland on September 21 at Playhouse Square.

Presale tickets are available beginning on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m., including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. All other tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Limited VIP merchandise bundled tickets will be available at each show.

For more information, fans can head to tinaamytour.com and follow @tinaamytour on Instagram.