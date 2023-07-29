(WJW) — The line of storms that brought heavy rain overnight and early Saturday morning has moved out of Ohio. However, flood possibilities in certain areas remain.

A Flood Advisory is underway in some areas until as late as 10:15 a.m. See which counties are affected right here.

A chance of showers will return later today, but more severe storms are not expected.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s, but cooler weather for your Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looking like the “pick day” of the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and quiet conditions.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

