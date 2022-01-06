Timeline: How the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (WJW)– It’s been one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to affirm the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

The deadly riot came after President Donald Trump‘s speech near the White House at the “Stop the Steal” rally.

“And we fight,” Trump told his supporters. “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” At times, the crowd chanted, “Fight for Trump.”

Five people died: two from heart attacks and one from an accidental overdose. Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer while trying to get into the House chamber. USCP Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day after suffering multiple strokes.

The U.S. Department of Justice said about 140 officers were assaulted during the attack. Four Capitol police officers have committed suicide since.

Authorities have arrested more than 725 people with more than 225 facing charges related to assaulting or resisting police.

The breach resulted in about $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building.

Interactive timeline of the day’s events below: