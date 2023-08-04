(WJW) – You can now order this “Weird” version of Barbie, inspired by Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of Barbie in Barbie the Movie.

The official Barbie and Barbie the Movie Instagram pages posted photos of the new doll Friday with the caption, “Time to get weird 🖍️ Inspired by her look in @BarbieTheMovie, Weird #Barbie knows what it’s like to play just a liiiiittle too much! Pre-order your official movie doll by August 18, only at #MattelCreations. #BarbieTheMovie is now playing in theaters.”

Click here to preorder Mattel’s newest Barbie created now.

Mattel also sells other Barbie products inspired by Barbie the Movie including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s characters and more!