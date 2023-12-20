*Attached video: How the Cleveland APL’s mission has grown & why the Dick Goddard telethon is so important

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Adoption fees for animals at the Cleveland Animal Protective League are being waived for the last week of the year thanks to a generous donation.

A donation from the Ken Ganley Auto Group makes it possible for the Cleveland APL to waive fees on all adult dogs, adult cats, and small animals from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

“We have so many incredible animals wishing for new homes this winter, and so many more who are wishing for a space to come into the shelter,” President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League Sharon Harvey said. “Our team remains dedicated to finding the right wonderful family for every animal available for adoption.”

According to the Cleveland APL, the shelter is at a critical capacity as the weather gets colder and harsher.

“Whether you’re looking for a buddy to curl up on the couch with, or an active friend to go play in the snow with, our adoptions team can help you find the right match! And, by adopting now you’re not only helping the animal you’re adopting, you’re also helping an animal in need who gets to move into that now open kennel,” Harvey said. “We are extremely grateful to the Ken Ganley Auto Group for their generous support of our adoption efforts, which will allow so many animals to find loving homes and safe shelter this winter season.”

This reduction from the regular adoption fees will hopefully be the push needed for our animals to get their wishes granted.

The Cleveland APL is fully open to the public. You can visit their website for up-to-date visiting hours and animal listings. The Cleveland APL asks that anyone with adoption questions call 216-771-4616.