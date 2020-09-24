Time running out to apply for assistance with rent, utilities, food in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – There is a September 30 deadline to apply for Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance funds.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided short-term assistance through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to Cuyahoga County, which is being distributed through the Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) program.

The program provides help with rent, utilities, food, hygiene products, and personal protective equipment.

Eligibility for the PRC program is limited to Cuyahoga County families that include a minor child, a pregnant individual, or a non-custodial parent of a minor child receiving Ohio Works First (OWF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and/or Medicaid whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty limit.