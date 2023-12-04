*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

(WJW) – Each year, TIME Magazine chooses an individual, group or concept that has had the most influence, for good or bad, on the world to become the Person of the Year.

This selection has been made each year since 1927. Most recently in 2022, TIME’s Person of the Year was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine,” according to TIME.

The 2023 shortlist, a list of nine candidates, was announced Monday on NBC’s Today show Monday.

Top 9 finalists:

Hollywood strikers – Screenwriters and actors went on strike, putting a pause on filming and creating shows and movies throughout the year. Click here to read more.

Xi Jinping – Chinese President Xi Jinping entered his third term this year. According to TIME, Xi has previously been on the TIME100 list more than 10 times. He was also a runner-up for TIME’s 2017 Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift – Taylor Swift is a Grammy-award-winning artist who took the world by storm with her Era’s Tour in 2023. According to TIME, Swift was on the 2017 Person of the Year cover, along with other “Silence Breakers” who spoke out against sexual misconduct.

Sam Altman – Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, the company that released ChatGPT. He was previously on the inaugural TIME100 AI list as well as the 2023 TIME100.

Trump Prosecutors – Donald Trump is the first U.S. President to be indicted in the nation’s history. Click here for more.

Barbie – The first-ever live-action Barbie movie was released this year. According to TIME, it was the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning $1.4 billion.

Vladimir Putin – Russian President Vladimir Putin was TIME’s 2007 Person of the Year and has been on the TIME100 list multiple times, including in 2022.

King Charles III – King Charles III took the throne in May after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in 2022. Queen Elizabeth II was named Person of the Year when she ascended the throne in 1952.

Jerome Powell – Chairman of the Federal Reserve since February 2018 Jerome Powell has been on the TIME100 list twice in 2019 and 2020. He has played a key role in managing high inflation in the U.S.

According to TIME, the 2023 Person of the Year will be announced on Wednesday morning.