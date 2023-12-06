(WJW) – TIME Magazine has named Taylor Swift ‘Person of the Year.’

Each year, TIME Magazine chooses an individual, group or concept that has had the most influence, for good or bad, on the world to become the Person of the Year.

This selection has been made each year since 1927. This year it’s Swift’s turn.

“It’s hard to see history when you’re in the middle of it, harder still to distinguish Swift’s impact on the culture from her celebrity, which emits so much light it can be blinding,” wrote TIME. “If you’re skeptical, consider it: How many conversations did you have about Taylor Swift this year? How many times did you see a photo of her while scrolling on your phone? Were you one of the people who made a pilgrimage to a city where she played?”

Swift is now one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

“I’ve been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years,” Swift tells the magazine. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question — ‘Are you not entertained?’”

You can read the full article from TIME, here.

Earlier this week, Time announced a list of nine candidates up for the title. Others on the list included: Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Trump Prosecutors, Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and chairman of the Federal Reserve since February 2018 Jerome Powell