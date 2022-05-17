CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lolly the Trolley is headed for retirement.

Trolley Tours of Cleveland announced last week that it was officially ending operations this month.

“Though it saddens us to end this wonderful 37-year love affair with Trolley Tours and with Cleveland”, said owner Sherrill Paul Witt, “It is time for us to move on to our next adventures in life.”

The next adventure will start with caravanning with 8 trolley cars to Clearwater, Florida.

The troupe leaves Tuesday morning.

Trolley Tours launched in 1985.

“There were few people living in downtown in 1985 and there was no Rock Hall or Science Center. Baseball and football were at the old Municipal Stadium and the Flats, Ohio City and Tremont were just developing with urban pioneers working on rehabbing homes and loft spaces. Playhouse Square was in its infancy and the Cleveland Clinic was bringing Euclid Avenue back to life,” Paul Witt said about the beginning.

Trolley Tours of Cleveland served more than 2.5 million people during its 37 years and traveled 3.1 million miles.

Lolly the Trolley will still keep busy. Paul Witt says they’ll attend special events.