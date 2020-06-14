‘Time for it to go’: Local fans react to NASCAR’s decision to ban the confederate flag

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — When it comes to NASCAR, you won’t find a bigger fan than 12-year-old Harper Lucas.

“When I was younger, I like the movie Cars with Lightning McQueen so when I found out racing was real, I really got hooked on NASCAR,” Harper said.

Harper is a big Jimmie Johnson fan, but a close favorite is Bubba Wallace.

“My son being an African-American he is seeing himself, so it’s a positive image,” said Harper’s dad Jason.

Wallace is the racing series’ only black driver. Before a race in Atlanta last weekend, he wore a shirt reading “I Can’t Breathe. Black Lives Matter,” along with an American flag face mask.

“It was amazing to see that, that he would have that much courage to do something like that, being the only one, it can be very difficult when you’re the only African-American,” said Yolanda, Harper’s mom.

On Monday, Wallace called for the removal of the Confederate Flag from NASCAR events. Later in the week, the sport made it official banning the Confederate Flag from all of its events.

“It means a lot that NASCAR banned the Confederate Flag to me, it was time for it to go, I’m just happy that they made the decision because more fans will be attracted to the sport,” Harper said.

The Lucas family believes the events of the last week have been a huge step forward for this country in bridging the gap between African-Americans and the sport they love.

“We are just excited about it and we are hopeful that this will start a movement and have positive dialogue and conversations so that people will talk about this because Black Lives do matter,” said Jason.

