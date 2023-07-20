[Editor’s Note: To help you get into the Christmas spirit watch the video above – a highlight of Christmas photos from years past that still make you cringe.]

(WJW) – There are 157 days until Christmas, but only five days until Christmas in July!

That means it’s time for Great Lakes Christmas Ale, right?

Right.

Great Lakes Brewing Company has announced its annual Christmas Ale in July celebration will take place at the Ohio City brewpub on July 20.

The (slightly made up) holiday celebration features an exclusive fresh-brewed batch of the brewery’s iconic seasonal Christmas Ale on tap, said organizers.

But, the fan-favorite beer will only be available while supplies last. This is the only time the fresh Christmas Ale is available off-season. So, get there early. Doors open and the keg is tapped at 11:30 a.m.

Also on tap — a festive afternoon of entertainment and specials.

Organizers say they will serve up a special pig roast menu beginning at 4 p.m., a D.J. will spin both summer and holiday hits from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and there will even be a ‘Christmas Ale in July’ toy drive from July 20 – July 22. Donations will benefit the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.