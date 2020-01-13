Breaking News
Police provide update on Milwaukee shooting

Tim McGraw coming to Blossom this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Tim McGraw on Monday announced his 2020 Here On Earth Tour, and one of his stops will be in Northeast Ohio.

According to his website, he’s set to perform at Blossom Music Center on July 24. His website says tickets will be on sale soon.

The tour includes special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress.

McGraw said two special stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia will include Luke Combs.

**More stories on Tim McGraw, here**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App