Tim McGraw bringing tour to Blossom Music Center

Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Country music superstar Tim McGraw will be bringing his McGraw Tour 2022 to Blossom Music Center this spring.

The three-time Grammy winner’s Cleveland-area show is May 19. He’ll be joined by Russell Dickerson.

The McGraw Tour 2022 features stops at amphitheaters in 17 cities, starting in Rogers, Arkansas and ending in Mansfield, Massachusetts. McGraw will also be making a number of festival appearances in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.